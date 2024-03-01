PML-N led by Nawaz Sharif is getting help from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a former foreign minister. They are joining forces to lead the government together because the elections on February 8 didn't give a clear win to any party.

This agreement means that Nawaz Sharif might become the prime minister again, making it his second time.

Sharif, who was the PML-N party president, was the prime minister before when Imran Khan's government was removed in April 2022. He served for 16 months until fresh elections were announced in August 2023.

Both Sharif and Bhutto-Zardari believe they have enough support to work together and form a government.

Asif Ali Zardari, 68, of the Pakistan Peoples Party will be the PML-N and PPP coalition's candidate to become president.