Pakistan General Elections: What Imran Khan's Exit From PM Race Means For The Opposition

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the illegal sale of state gifts, a day after receiving a 10-year jail sentence for revealing state secrets. The decision comes a week before the country votes for its next Prime Minister.

The incarcerated politician was being touted as the leading candidate in the run for Prime Minister position. However, in addition to the prison sentence, the court barred Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi from holding any political office for the next 10 years.

Imran Khan’s exit from the PM race is expected to favour his opponent Nawaz Sharif in the upcoming general elections, notably as the lifetime ban on Sharif was lifted earlier this month.

In 2018, the three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not contest elections because he was in prison, serving a 10-year sentence on corruption charges.

Nawaz Sharif was in a self-imposed exile in UK, where he had gone in 2019 for "medical treatment" and had since remained there. He returned to Pakistan in October last year declaring he was ready for the general elections. The conviction against him has now been overturned and the 74-year-old politician will be seen as the leading candidate for the upcoming elections.