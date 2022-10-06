Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Over 30 Killed In Child Care Center Shooting In Thailand: Report

Police in Thailand say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a child care center, reports AP.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 1:53 pm

Police in Thailand say more than 30 people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a childcare center in the northwest of the country. 

Police Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said 30 people were killed but had no more details. Following the shooting the assailant took his own life. 

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far - 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

Further details were not immediately available.

Thailand Thailand Shooting Child Care Center
