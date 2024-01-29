North Korean Cruise Missile Tests Add To Country's Provocative Start To 2024

North Korea's existing intermediate-range ballistic missiles are powered by liquid-fuel engines, which must be loaded with fuel before a launch and cannot stay fuelled for long. Missiles containing solid propellants are ready to launch faster and are easier to move and conceal, making them harder for adversaries to detect and counteract.
Since 2021, North Korea has been testing hypersonic weapons designed to exceed five times the speed of sound. If perfected, they could pose a challenge to missile defence systems because of their speed and maneuverability. So far, experts say it's unclear whether its hypersonic vehicles have been able to consistently maintain speeds faster than Mach 5 during their tests.
North Korea has a broad range of solid-fuel short-range missiles targeting South Korea and tested a solid-fuel intercontinental-range ballistic missile for the first time last year, adding to its arsenal of long-range weapons designed to reach the US mainland.