No-Trust Vote Against Imran Khan Govt In Pakistan: 10 Key Points

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing the toughest episode of his political career. The Opposition's no-confidence motion is scheduled to have a vote on April 3. With no support from the all-powerful Pakistani military and dissent from allies and from within his own party, Khan's hold on his office is at stake. Here we explain Pakistani political turmoil in 10 points.

Reasons for the no-confidence motion

The Opposition has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to deliver as a leader, citing high inflation, economic mismanagement, and misuse of state resources against political opponents as reasons for bringing the no-confidence motion against him. The united Opposition has claimed that Khan has lost the popular support to continue as the country's leader.

Pakistani military has withdrawn support from Khan

It has long been believed that Imran Khan was propped as prime minister by the all-powerful Pakistani military, which had driven Nawaz Sharif out of office as he was disliked by them. Now the military appears to have withdrawn support from Khan as the military announced neutrality in the non-confidence motion.

Outlook's Seema Guha wrote earlier, "Khan’s troubles began when he fell foul of the army over the appointment of the ISI chief. Though he finally gave in to the army chief’s recommendation, there was an unseemly squabbling which was apparent to all but neither side made any public comments. With the army announcing it would remain neutral, the former cricketer’s fate was sealed."

Around two dozen MPs from Imran Khan's party have rebelled against him

As if the withdrawal of support was not enough, Imran Khan's own lawmakers have rebelled against him. Around two dozen lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have camped in the Opposition-run Sindh House for weeks. Khan has sought action against them but they have continued to defy him.

Key Imran Khan ally has inked a deal with Opposition

In the 342-member house, Khan needs the support of 172 members to survive. With around two dozen lawmakers already rebelling, Khan received another blow on Wednesday when Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that Khan's ally Muttahida Quami Movement has entered into an agreement with them.

The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 29, 2022

Without MQM, Khan only has 164 members supporting him, which is short of the majority mark. Media reports have noted that this means Khan is now running a minority government.

Imran Khan has alleged foreign hand in the Opposition's moves

Imran Khan has alleged that the ongoing turmoil is an attempt by foreign powers to topple his government. He said at a rally on Sunday, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us."

Imran Khan mocked Pakistani military

Following the Pakistani military's announcement of neutrality in the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan mocked the all-powerful institution by saying that only "animals" stay neutral.

PTI government has approached Supreme Court against party rebels

Imran Khan's government has approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification on a constitutional point regarding disqualification of the rebelling lawmakers who have threatened to vote against Khan.

Opposition is united against Khan

Opposition parties, including those that have traditionally been each-other's rival, have come together against Imran Khan. Their collective is named "Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)". PDM is composed among others of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Bhutto-Zardaris' Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl.

Shehbaz Sharif will be PML-N's nominee to replace Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Vice President and Nawaz Sharif's heir apparent Maryam Nawaz has said party leader Shehbaz Sharif will be their nominee to replace Imran Khan as prime minister but the final decision will be made by the united Opposition.

Opposition has promised eletoral reforms

Leader of Opposition in Pakistan's Parliament Shehbaz Sharif has said their government would quickly review and improve the electoral reforms including voting rights for overseas Pakistanis. He accused Imran Khan of bulldozing the electoral reforms legislation through the Parliament and said that the Opposition would make appropriate changes.

He added overseas Pakistan must get the voting right but in a way that a single party does not get all the benefits and everyone has a level-playing field.

