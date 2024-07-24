International

Nepal Mishap: 18 Dead As Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes In Kathmandu | In Pics

All 18 people aboard the Saurya Airlines plane were killed in Nepal's Kathmandu after the aircraft slipped off the runway and crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday. The pilot of the plane, however, survived the wreckage. Nepali Army personnel were also seen cordoning off the plane crash site.

Plane carrying 19 people crashes in Nepal | Photo: AP/Sujan Gurung

Nepal army personnel cordon off a plane crash site at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. State television in Nepal says a plane has slipped off the runway and crashed while trying to take off from the Kathmandu airport.

2/10
Rescue operation after Nepal plance crash
Rescue operation after Nepal plance crash | Photo: PTI

Nepali Army personnel during a rescue operation after a plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu.

3/10
Pokhara-bound plane crash in Kathmandu Intl airport
Pokhara-bound plane crash in Kathmandu Int'l airport | Photo: PTI

A rescue operation underway after a private airlines' Pokhara-bound plane crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), killing 18 of the 19 people on board, in Kathmandu.

4/10
Injured pilot of the Saurya Airlines being rescued
Injured pilot of the Saurya Airlines being rescued | Photo: PTI

The injured pilot of the Saurya Airlines being rescued after the Pokhara bound aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), killing 18 of the 19 people on board, in Kathmandu.

5/10
Nepali Army during a rescue operation at TIA airport
Nepali Army during a rescue operation at TIA airport | Photo: PTI

Nepali Army personnel during a rescue operation after an plane crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu.

6/10
Rescuers search a plane crash site at TIA in Kathmandu
Rescuers search a plane crash site at TIA in Kathmandu | Photo: AP/Sujan Gurung

Rescuers search a plane crash site at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

7/10
Saurya Airlines plane crashes during take-off
Saurya Airlines' plane crashes during take-off | Photo: AP/Sujan Gurung

Nepal army personnel stand by a plane crash site at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

8/10
Nepal army cordon off a plane crash site
Nepal army cordon off a plane crash site | Photo: AP/Sujan Gurung

Nepal army personnel cordon off a plane crash site at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

9/10
Nepal plane crash
Nepal plane crash | Photo: AP/Sujan Gurung

Nepal army personnel cordon off a plane crash site at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

10/10
Saurya Airlines plane crashes in Nepal
Saurya Airlines plane crashes in Nepal | Photo: AP/Agniia Galdanova

Smoke rises from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal.

