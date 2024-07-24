International

Nepal Mishap: 18 Dead As Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes In Kathmandu | In Pics

All 18 people aboard the Saurya Airlines plane were killed in Nepal's Kathmandu after the aircraft slipped off the runway and crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday. The pilot of the plane, however, survived the wreckage. Nepali Army personnel were also seen cordoning off the plane crash site.