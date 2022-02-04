Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Morocco to Open its Doors for International Travellers on February 7

The North African country is reopening its borders for international travellers 

Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou, a UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Morocco Shutterstock

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:13 pm

Morocco is reopening its borders and lifting the ban on international flights from February 7. Flights in and out of the country will remain limited and face masks will continue to remain mandatory in public places. 

“This decision comes in accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and following the recommendations of the scientific and technical commission and taking into consideration the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom,” read a statement by the Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates. 

However, the entry requirements for travellers planning to visit the country are yet to be announced and the information will be made available to the public at a later date. Opening the doors to international travellers and the ease in restrictions will apply to travellers from all 67 nations that are exempt from Morocco’s visa requirements. 

“To accompany the implementation of this decision, a technical committee is currently examining the measures to be adopted at border crossings and the conditions required for travelers, which will be announced later,” stated the Ministry. 

According a statement issued prior, after the resumption of flights the pre-requisites for travellers would include a proof of being fully vaccinated; with the second dose administered at least two weeks prior to the travel, a passenger-locator form and a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before boarding. And in case of a journey by ferry, travellers needed to take a COVID test during the journey as well. Children below six years of age currently remain exempted from being tested. 

Keeping in mind the surge in number of cases of the Omicron variant, all flights into the country were halted in November last year, while flights from the UK were suspended in October 2021. Initially, there were provisions for the citizens to return to the home country, but these had also been suspended in December 2021.

International Travel News Moroccan Authorities Coronavirus Omicron COVID Restrictions
