Missile strike kills three in Russia’s Belgorod region, one injured.
Governor Gladkov says people may still be trapped under debris.
Belgorod has faced repeated cross-border attacks since 2022.
A missile strike on a village in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, killed three people on Wednesday, local authorities said.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram that the village of Maslova Pristan in the Shebekinsky district was hit by the strike. According to preliminary data, three people were killed and one was wounded. The governor added that some residents could still be trapped under debris, AFP reported.
The Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv area, has experienced frequent cross-border attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Villages and towns in the area have repeatedly come under shelling and drone strikes, prompting evacuations and damage to civilian infrastructure.
Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for these incidents, saying they target border communities in response to Moscow’s military actions. Kyiv has typically avoided confirming responsibility, maintaining that its forces act in self-defence and operate mainly on Ukrainian territory. Local authorities have urged residents to remain alert and seek shelter during air raid warnings.
(With inputs from AFP)