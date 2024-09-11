Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points

With tensions continuing in the Middle East, the Israeli military has expanded its operations in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have confirmed their operations in the Tubas and declared a curfew in the West Bank city.
Meanwhile, as tensions continue, anti-war protests have once again erupted. In Australia, tear gas and rubber bullets were deployed as Australian police clashed with protestors calls for a ceasefire in Melbourne.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates
Protestors calling for an end to Israel's war on Gaza erupted in Australia's Melbourne on Tuesday. Police clashed with protestors outside a defence exhibition in Melbourne and restored to deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
The clashes came after thousands of demonstrators chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and called for Israel to end the war.
Meanwhile in the occupied West Bank, Israel has increased its operations and reportedly entered the city of Tubas. As per local reports, Israeli forces stormed the northern neighbourhoods and the outskirts of the city and declared a curfew.
WAFA news agency added that Israeli forces have also besieged the Turkish Government Hospital in Tubas and closed the area surrounding the facility. At least five people have been killed in the attacks. The Tubas raid has also been confirmed by the Israeli military.