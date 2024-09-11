Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points

Protestors calling for an end to Israel's war on Gaza erupted in Australia's Melbourne on Tuesday. Police clashed with protestors outside a defence exhibition in Melbourne and restored to deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The clashes came after thousands of demonstrators chanted pro-Palestinian slogans and called for Israel to end the war.

Meanwhile in the occupied West Bank, Israel has increased its operations and reportedly entered the city of Tubas. As per local reports, Israeli forces stormed the northern neighbourhoods and the outskirts of the city and declared a curfew.