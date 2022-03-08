Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Man Forfeits $57,000 Pokemon Card, Gets Prison For Loan Scam

Oudomsine, 31, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Man Forfeits $57,000 Pokemon Card, Gets Prison For Loan Scam
Representational image PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 9:45 pm

A Georgia man was sentenced to three years in prison after illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card, authorities have said. 


Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, on Monday, agreed to forfeit the costly trading card, which featured the Pokemon character Charizard, as part of a plea agreement, acting US Attorney David Estes of the Southern District of Georgia said in a news release. Oudomsine, 31, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud. 


Prosecutors said in a legal filing that he submitted false information to the US Small Business Administration last year when applying for a COVID-19 relief loan for an “entertainment services” business he claimed to own.

Related stories

1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Shooting Outside Iowa High School

India To Resume Regular International Flights, Here's What It Means For Airlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Does His Signature Pose In New Video, Netizens React


They said he lied about how many people he employed as well as his business' annual revenues. Oudomsine received $85,000 from the loan program, prosecutors said and used it to buy a Pokemon trading card for $57,789. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

International Loan Scam Pokemon Card Pokemon Prisons & Prisoners Prison Scams/Frauds/Rackets COVID-19 Relief Loan Dublin Dublin Georgia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police