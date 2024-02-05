Maldives Opposition Parties To Boycott President Muizzu’s Address After Slamming His ‘Anti-India’ Stance

"Both, the MDP and The Democrats believe alienating any development partner, and especially the country’s most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country. Consecutive governments of the country must be able to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done. Stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives," both the parties had said in a statement.

Last month, tensions between the Maldives and India escalated as the former's ministers made derogatory comments against India and PM Narendra Modi. India registered a formal protest against the ministers over the remarks made over the PM's visit to Lakshadweep.