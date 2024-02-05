Maldives Opposition Parties To Boycott President Muizzu’s Address After Slamming His ‘Anti-India’ Stance

Maldives main opposition parties will not attend President Mohamed Muizzu’s address inside the country’s Parliament on Monday.
The two main opposition parties of the country—the Maldivian Democratic Party and The Democrats Party have decided to boycott Muizzu’s address. Earlier, both the parties had slammed Muizzu over anti-India policy. MDP hasn't yet disclosed the purpose of the boycott, however, the Democrats said they have boycotted Muizzu’s address because of the re-appointment of three ministers who had been rejected by the parliament.