Malaysia Airlines Flight To Bangkok Makes A U-Turn Due To A Pressurisation Issue

The aircraft remained stable and landed safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, just over two hours after it departed, the airline said in a statement.

AP Photo/Vincent Thian
A Malaysia airlines plane parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Monday, June 24, 2024. Malaysia Airlines says one of its plane en route to Bangkok made a U-turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport after experiencing a “pressurization issue.” AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Malaysia Airlines said one of its flight en route to Bangkok had to make a U-turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday after experiencing a “pressurisation issue”.

It said the pilots initiated an emergency descent although cabin altitude was not exceeded and passenger oxygen masks were not deployed.

A Malaysia Airline spokesperson said flight MH780 was carrying 164 passengers and 12 crew members. The spokesperson said an investigation was ongoing.

