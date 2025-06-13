"Make a Deal or Else": Trump's Ultimatum To Iran Follows Israeli Attack

The conflict between Israel and Iran has sharply escalated after Israel launched an attack on Iranian nuclear sites and military leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strike a necessary act to protect Israel. In a swift and direct response, Iran's Supreme Leader promised a "harsh punishment," and the country launched a massive drone attack against Israel, which the Israeli military is now trying to stop. This dangerous exchange has pushed a volatile region closer to a full-scale war.
As this crisis unfolds, all eyes are on the United States, Israel's closest ally. The US government has stated that it had no hand in the Israeli strikes. “Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defence,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He also issued a clear warning to Iran, telling them not to attack any American “interests or personnel” in the region, making it clear that the US could still be drawn into the conflict.
The US and Iran have been holding talks and are scheduled to meet again on Sunday. Just a day before the attacks, President Donald Trump said that the US and Iran were close to a nuclear deal. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Other than that, I want them to be successful,” Trump told reporters, adding, “We’ll trade with them, we’ll do whatever is necessary."
However, a dramatic and aggressive message from President Trump on social media has completely changed the situation. He wrote that he "gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal", but they "couldn't get it done." He warned that things would get "much worse," boasted about the "lethal military equipment" the US provides to Israel, and declared that certain Iranian "hardliners... are all DEAD now." The President then issued a stark ultimatum: "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left... JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."
This public declaration raises profound questions about the official US stance. While the government claimed no involvement, the President’s message fuels speculation that the US may be playing a much deeper role behind the scenes. It suggests that the Israeli attacks could be part of a coordinated strategy to force Iran into submission, where diplomacy has failed. The world is now left to wonder if the strikes were not an independent action, but rather a calculated move in a high-stakes pressure campaign, leaving the region on a knife’s edge and the path to a peaceful resolution more uncertain than ever.
With inputs from Ananya Kumar