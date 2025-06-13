"Make a Deal or Else": Trump's Ultimatum To Iran Follows Israeli Attack

This public declaration raises profound questions about the official US stance. While the government claimed no involvement, the President’s message fuels speculation that the US may be playing a much deeper role behind the scenes. It suggests that the Israeli attacks could be part of a coordinated strategy to force Iran into submission, where diplomacy has failed. The world is now left to wonder if the strikes were not an independent action, but rather a calculated move in a high-stakes pressure campaign, leaving the region on a knife’s edge and the path to a peaceful resolution more uncertain than ever.