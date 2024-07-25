Canada: Wildfires Engulf Jasper In Alberta, Largest National Park Of Canadian Rockies Impacted

As Canada continues to battle wildfire season, a new fire has been reported from the town of Jasper in Alberta. A fast-moving wildfire was reported in Jasper National Park, which is one of the largest national parks for the Canadian Rockies.
The fire has triggered evacuations for residents and tourists alike. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also taken notice of the fires and approved Alberta's request for federal assistance to douse the fires.
In a post on X, the Canadian PM stated that military resources and evacuation support would be deployed for Alberta.
Forest firefighters and those without the required breathing apparatus were asked to evacuate. The structural firefighters in the town have stayed back to fight the fires.
As per a spokesperson for Parks Canada, the town of Jasper is covered in smoke and has suffered "structural loss" due to the fires.
Jasper has been surrounded by fires from the north and south, triggering short notice evacuations for the 5,000 residents of the town and around 20,000 park visitors.