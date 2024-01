The scientists from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) went jubilant on Sunday. They had been anxiously waiting for the moment, when Japan’s Moon lander—Slim would come back to life again on the lunar surface. It had been shut for a week after power supply issue had surfaced, following the smooth landing of the spacecraft.

On Monday, JAXA announced that it was successful in re-establishing contact with the ‘Slim’ lander on Sunday night.