Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Bangladesh, South Korea, Czech Republic & EU In Paris

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his counterparts from Bangladesh, South Korea, the Czech Republic and the European Union in Paris, discussing issues of mutual interest and ways to step up bilateral engagement. Jaishankar, who arrived here from Germany on Sunday on a three-day visit to France, has held a series of meetings with his counterparts from other Indo-Pacific countries participating in the EU Indo-Pacific Forum.

The minister met his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr. A K Abdul Momen in Paris on Monday on the eve of the EU Ministerial Forum on Cooperation with the Indo-Pacific. "Good meeting with Bangladesh FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen. Appropriate that it should be on International Mother Language Day. Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that both the ministers agreed that the year 2021 marked a high point in bilateral relations with the visits of the Indian President and Prime Minister to participate in the "Mujib Chironton" events. The two ministers also recalled the successful events held in 18 cities around the world to observe the "Moitri Dibosh" or Friendship Day on December 6, 2021, the statement said.

Jaishankar invited his Bangladesh counterpart to the next iteration of the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) during the first half of the year. The two ministers also stressed the need for concluding meetings of the relevant Joint Working Groups prior to the JCC meeting, it said. Momen urged India to remain engaged with the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, including in the latter's capacity as a member of the UN Security Council, the statement said. Bangladesh and Myanmar last month resumed talks on repatriation of displaced Rohingya refugees back to their homeland, nearly a year after the dialogue was suspended following a military takeover of the neighbouring country.

Over a million Rohingyas fled Myanmar to Bangladesh since a military clampdown began there in August 2017 to oust a predominantly Muslim ethnic group from their homeland at Rakhine state. Jaishankar met Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific on Tuesday. "Good to meet FM @jmalbares of Spain on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Welcomed his enthusiasm and commitment on our bilateral ties. Look forward to welcoming him in India,” he tweeted.

"Great to catch up with my friend FM @NikosDendias of Greece. An insightful conversation on the current global situation,” Jaishankar tweeted after a separate meeting with his Greece counterpart on Tuesday. On Monday, Jaishankar met Chung Eui-yong, his South Korean counterpart. "Met with FM Chung Eui-yong of Republic of Korea. Agreed to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. Facilitating ease of travel is a shared priority. Also discussed regional issues of common concern," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met his Czech counterpart. "Nice meeting with FM (Foreign Minister) Jan Lipavsky of the Czech Republic. Engaged him on EU related issues as part of the Trio. Appreciate his commitment to facilitating an expanded relationship," Jaishankar tweeted, along with a photograph after the meeting. After his meeting with EU Commissioner for International Relationships Jutta Urpilainen, Jaishankar tweeted, "A warm interaction with EU Commissioner for International relationships Jutta Urpilainen.

"A positive discussion on working together in Africa, enhancing green partnerships and on promoting connectivity. India-EU cooperation is advancing across many fronts," Jaishankar wrote. Earlier on Monday, the external affairs minister met French Defence Minister Florence Parly. "Pleasure to meet Defence Minister @florence_parly. As trusted strategic partners, discussed contemporary developments. Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible. Affirmed our commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges,” he tweeted after the meeting. Jaishankar arrived in Paris on a day when French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a marathon telephonic conversation to defuse the crisis in Ukraine amid apprehension of a Russian invasion of the eastern European nation.

On Sunday, Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian during which they discussed key regional and global issues, particularly the India-EU relationship, and exchanged perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan, Iranian nuclear deal and the Ukraine crisis. Jaishankar and Drian also reiterated their shared commitment to the principles of multilateralism and a rules-based order, and agreed to coordinate in the UN Security Council on issues of mutual concern.

With PTI Inputs