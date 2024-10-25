Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East

A missile launched from an Israeli jet hits a building in Ghobeiri, Beirut, Lebanon.
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Flame rise from a past Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Projectiles fired from Lebanon are intercepted over Haifa, Israel.
Smoke rises from buildings hit in Israeli airstrikes in Tyre, Lebanon.
Mona Hanafi, center, who fled the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war in south Lebanon, sits with her family, inside one of Beirut's oldest and best known movie theatres, Le Colisee, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Hezbollah supporters stand on the rubble of a destroyed building hit by Israeli airstrikes, as they hold an Arabic banner that reads: "Despite the displacement we will be victorious", in Tyre, south Lebanon.
Damaged furnitures left on destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon.
A group of the Iranian demonstrators cover their faces in the Palestinian and Lebanese militants style as one of them holds a poster of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Narallah, right, and Hashem Safieddine, a powerful cleric who was expected to succeed Nasrallah and was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, in a ceremony commemorating the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Hashem Safieddine, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran.
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.
Flames and smoke rises from buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut.
Journalists take a tour inside Sahel General Hospital, in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon a day after the Israeli army said that Hezbollah is storing hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold under the hospital.