Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Israel has continued to strike Lebanon as part of its vow to eliminate Hezbollah. Israeli airstrikes targeted several regions across Beirut this week as the year-long war continues.

Israel-Lebanon War | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

A missile launched from an Israeli jet hits a building in Ghobeiri, Beirut, Lebanon.

| Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Flame rise from a past Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo
Projectiles fired from Lebanon are intercepted over Haifa, Israel.

Photo: AP/Mohammad Zaatari
Smoke rises from buildings hit in Israeli airstrikes in Tyre, Lebanon.

Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Mona Hanafi, center, who fled the ongoing Hezbollah-Israel war in south Lebanon, sits with her family, inside one of Beirut's oldest and best known movie theatres, Le Colisee, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
Hezbollah supporters stand on the rubble of a destroyed building hit by Israeli airstrikes, as they hold an Arabic banner that reads: "Despite the displacement we will be victorious", in Tyre, south Lebanon.

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
Damaged furnitures left on destroyed apartments that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Tyre, south Lebanon.

Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
A group of the Iranian demonstrators cover their faces in the Palestinian and Lebanese militants style as one of them holds a poster of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Narallah, right, and Hashem Safieddine, a powerful cleric who was expected to succeed Nasrallah and was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, in a ceremony commemorating the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Hashem Safieddine, at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran.

Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon.

Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
Flames and smoke rises from buildings hit by Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut.

Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
Journalists take a tour inside Sahel General Hospital, in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon a day after the Israeli army said that Hezbollah is storing hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold under the hospital.

