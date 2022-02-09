Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Ireland to Celebrate St Patrick’s Day This Year After Three Years

The celebrations will kickstart in the capital next month 

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 4:21 pm

Showing signs of life returning to normal, Ireland will once again cherish St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year, after a three-year-long COVID-induced gap. With the lockdown restrictions easing up, the famous parade will take place in Dublin next month. 

The public holiday, on March 17, was celebrated every year across the country with great pomp and show, until the festivities were halted in 2020 to slow down the spread of virus. Tighter restrictions came into place post the cancellation of this big event. 

The St Patrick’s Day parade will kick off Dublin’s tourism season and will be the main attraction of the five-day festival as well. Apart from this, smaller events and celebrations will take place across the country on the holiday. Reports also state that, according to the organisers, the event this year will be largest in terms of scale and ambition.

Along with the resumption of the celebrations this year, Ireland also removed all COVID curbs last month. And the remaining ones—including masking up—will be withdrawn by the end of this month. As far as the prerequisites to enter the country are concerned, travellers will have to present a COVID-vaccination certificate.

Before the pandemic hit, the parade was a major attraction and drew travellers from across the length and the breadth of the globe. Ireland is looking at a huge economic recovery since a large chunk of its population was a part of tourism related activities. This year March 18 will also be a public holiday in Ireland in recognition of the people’s efforts through the pandemic.

