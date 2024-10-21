Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House

In a statement released earlier in the day, Thorpe argued for a republic that includes a treaty with First Nations peoples, stating, “As First Peoples, we never ceded our sovereignty over this land. The crown invaded this country, has not sought treaty with First Peoples, and committed a genocide of our people. King Charles is not the legitimate sovereign of these lands. Any move towards a republic must not continue this injustice. Treaty must play a central role in establishing an independent nation.”