India's Spy Agency Caught In A Storm In Australia This Time

The Australia press reported on Tuesday that that two Indian spies were kicked out of the country in 2020. The identity of the country from where the spy ring operated was not disclosed when the incident was first reported. It is now, four years later, that the spies are identified as Indians. Earlier when there was talk of a "nest of spies" operating from Australia most believed that the reference was to either China or Russia. No one suspected India. The spies were accused of trying to steal information about "sensitive" defence and airport projects. RAW was also keeping an eye on the large Indian diaspora in Australia and tracking down those among India’s ex-patriate community that spoke against the government of India.