India's Budget Announcement On Cervical Cancer Vaccine Applauded

Dr Nori said as an internationally acclaimed oncologist with significant leadership roles in prestigious institutions such as the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital at Cornell University, he has dedicated his career to advancing the field of oncology.

"My experience has led me to support various initiatives in India aimed at establishing comprehensive cancer centers, recognizing the urgent need for accelerated efforts in cancer screening, early detection, and access to affordable and advanced cancer care," he said, adding that the establishment of the National Cancer Institute of India in 2018 marked a significant milestone in fight against cancer.

"However, much remains to be done. It is crucial that cancer screening and early detection programs are expanded and that cancer care is made more accessible to the population. Additionally, I advocate for the identification of cancer as a notifiable disease across all states in India to improve data collection and for the establishment of a Cancer Command and Control Center to coordinate cancer care nationwide," Dr Nori said.

"These measures, if implemented under the umbrella of Ayushman Bharat, have the potential to significantly reduce the incidence rates of cancer in India. Early detection can save lives, preserve families, and protect financial stability. As both a medical expert and a humanitarian, I am committed to seeing these changes implemented for the betterment of public health in India," said the Indian-American doctor.