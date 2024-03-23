International

In Pictures: Mass Shooting At Moscow Concert Hall Leaves Dozens Dead

The deadly attack, that took place as crowds gathered for a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, came days after President Vladimir Putin scored a resounding victory in the Presidential elections.

23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Russia Shooting | Photo: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

People lay flowers and lit candles in memory of the Moscow concert gun attack victims in the center of Simferopol, Crimea. Gunmen opened fire at a Moscow concert hall on March 22, 2024 killing at least 40 people, wounding more than 100 and sparking an inferno, authorities said, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility.

Russia Shooting | Photo: Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP
A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo: AP/Dmitry Serebryakov
A man speaks to journalists as a massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo: Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP
Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen walk toward the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo: Ali Cura/Anadolu via Getty Images
Working to extinguish the blaze continues at Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russia after reports of a shooting incident.

Russia Shooting | Photo: Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency via AP
Medics transport a body of a victim a waiting ambulance near the burning building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images
A view shows the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow.

Russia Shooting | Photo: Investigative Committee of Russia via AP
In this photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia, a Kalashnikov assault rifle lies on the ground as Investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia together with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, work the scene after a terrorist attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo; Investigative Committee of Russia via AP
In this photo taken from video released by Investigative Committee of Russia, Investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia together with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, work on actions at the scene after a terrorists attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo: Investigative Committee of Russia via AP
Investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia together with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, work on actions at the scene after a terrorist attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo: AP/Vitaly Smolnikov
A man places flowers on the fence next to the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Russian officials say at least 60 people have been killed and over 100 injured by assailants who burst into a concert hall and sprayed the crowd with gunfire.

Russia Shooting | Photo: AP/Vitaly Smolnikov
A view of the Crocus City Hall burned after a terrorist attack is seen on the western edge of Moscow, Russia. Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing and injuring multiple people and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

Russia Shooting | Photo: AP/Vitaly Smolnikov
People place flowers by a fence next to the Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow, Russia following an attack Friday, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Russia Shooting | Photo: Investigative Committee of Russia via AP
Investigators from the Investigative Committee of Russia together with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, work on actions at the scene after a terrorist attack on the building of the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

Russia Shooting | Photo: AP
Bodies of victims are loaded into vehicles at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia.

