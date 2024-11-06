International

In Photos: Special Prayers For Kamala Harris At Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, special prayers were performed on Tuesday at a temple in the ancestral village of the Democratic presidential candidate of the United States Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential elections. In a show of staunch support, three international tourists- Devony Evans, Sajron Silalenka, and Fiana Jones- also participated in the special prayer ceremony.

US Election 2024 India Kamala Harris Village
US Election 2024 India Kamala Harris Village | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

From left, Fiana Jones of United Kingdom, Devony Evans and Sajron Silalenka of United States wearing tees and cheer for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside a temple in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Harris, in Tamil Nadu.

Ancestral village of Kamala Harris
Ancestral village of Kamala Harris | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Villagers tie a banner featuring Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside a temple in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Harris, in Tamil Nadu.

Ancestral village of Kamala Harris
Ancestral village of Kamala Harris | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Local politician Arulmozhi Sudhakar prepares a Kolam, a traditional art work using colored powder, that reads "Greeting America, our wishes for Kamala Harris' victory" for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Harris, in Tamil Nadu.

US Prez. elections: Prayers at Kamala Harris ancestral village
US Prez. elections: Prayers at Kamala Harris ancestral village | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
A villager prays in front of the idols of Hindu goddesses after special prayers for the victory of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at Sri Dharmasastha temple in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Harris, in Tamil Nadu.

US Prez. elections: Prayers at Kamala Harris ancestral village
US Prez. elections: Prayers at Kamala Harris ancestral village | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Local villagers and international tourists receive blessings from a priest after participating in special prayers for the victory of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at Sri Dharmasastha Hindu temple in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Harris, in Tamil Nadu.

Ancestral village of Kamala Harris
Ancestral village of Kamala Harris | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
International tourists from U.S. Devony Evans, second left, Sajron Silalenka, third left, and Fiana Jones of United Kingdom, fourth left, join local villagers during special prayers for the victory of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at Sri Dharmasastha Hindu temple in Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Harris, in Tamil Nadu.

Fans at ancestral village of Kamala Harris
Fans at ancestral village of Kamala Harris | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Supporters of US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris who have come all the way from the USA and villagers participate in a special pooja in Harris' ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvaarur district.

Supporters at Kamala Harris village
Supporters at Kamala Harris' village | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Supporters of US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris who have come all the way from the USA participate in a special pooja in Harris' ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvaarur district.

Supporters at Kamala Harris village
Supporters at Kamala Harris' village | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Supporters of US Presidential candidate Kamala Harris who have come all the way from the USA participate in a special pooja in Harris' ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvaarur district.

