In Photos: Etna Volcano

While the physical conditions under which volcanic vortex rings form are still not entirely known, scientists believe they are the result of a combination of fast gas release at the top of the magma conduit and regularity in the shape of the emitting vent.

Italy Etna Volcano | Photo: AP/Giuseppe Di Stefano

Volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy.

Italy Etna Volcano | Photo: AP/Giuseppe Di Stefano
Volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy.

Italy Etna Volcano | Photo: AP/Giuseppe Di Stefano
Volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy.

Italy Etna Volcano | Photo: AP/Giuseppe Di Stefano
People look at volcanic vortex rings emerging from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy.

Italy Etna Volcano | Photo: AP/Giuseppe Di Stefano
A volcanic vortex ring emerges from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy.

Italy Etna Volcano | Photo: AP/Giuseppe Di Stefano
Volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy.

Italy Etna Volcano | Photo: AP/Giuseppe Di Stefano
People look at volcanic vortex rings emerging from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy.

