In Photos: 45 Killed In South Africa As Bus Plunges From Bridge Into Ravine

A bus carrying worshippers on a long-distance trip from Botswana to an Easter weekend church gathering in South Africa plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass on Thursday. It burst into flames as it hit the rocky ground below, killing at least 45 people, authorities said. The only survivor was an 8-year-old child who was receiving medical attention for serious injuries

South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

The wreckage off a bus lays in a ravine a day after it plunged off a bridge on the Mmamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, around 300km (190 miles) north of Johannesburg, South Africa.

South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: eNCA via AP
In this image taken from video provided by eNCA, a bus carrying worshippers headed to an Easter festival plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames in Limpopo, South Africa killing multiple people, authorities said.

South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Local residents helping the police in search and rescue efforts carry belongings of victims a day after a bus plunged off a bridge on the Mmamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, around 300km (190 miles) north of Johannesburg, South Africa.

South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: eNCA via AP
South Africa Bus Crash | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
A view of a bridge a day after a bus plunged into a ravine on the Mmamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, around 300km (190 miles) north of Johannesburg, South Africa.

