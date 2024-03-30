International

In Photos: 45 Killed In South Africa As Bus Plunges From Bridge Into Ravine

A bus carrying worshippers on a long-distance trip from Botswana to an Easter weekend church gathering in South Africa plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass on Thursday. It burst into flames as it hit the rocky ground below, killing at least 45 people, authorities said. The only survivor was an 8-year-old child who was receiving medical attention for serious injuries