International

Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him

Ahead of the rallies, the Islamabad administration issued a red alert for security and blocked off multiple roads in an attempt to block the demonstrations.

Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: AP
info_icon

With former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan still in jail, supporters and members of his party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) have carried out massive rallies across the capital Islamabad as they demand the release of the 71-year-old leader.

Ahead of the rallies, the Islamabad administration issued a red alert for security and blocked off multiple roads in an attempt to block the demonstrations.

Defying the roadblocks and barricades, PTI members and supporters continued to march on the streets of Islamabad. Now-deleted videos posted by former President Arif Alvi on X reflected the real-time situation across Islamabad.

Former President Arif Alvi shares video of PTI rally
Former President Arif Alvi shares video of PTI rally | Photo: X
info_icon

Several videos on social media platform X show supporters and PTI members heading towards Islamabad for the rally.

The main demand for the rallies and supporters is the release of PTI chief and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Khan was ousted in 2022 after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly.

Following his ouster, Khan was slapped with several corruption cases and treason. In May 2023, the cricketer-turned-politician was arrested and since then has imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

What Are The Charges Against Imran Khan?

Imran Khan was arrested in May 2023, the former PTI chief has been accused of leaking classified cable (aka Cipher Case), misusing and selling state gifts (aka Toshakhana Case), having an unlawful marriage and anti-terrorism charges for inciting violence on May 9, 2023.

Earlier this year, Khan was acquitted by the Islamabad court in the illegal marriage case, the PTI chief was arrested on two new charges regarding incitement of riots in May 2023.

Khan has been acquitted of three of the four serious charges against him. Currently, the politician has been imprisoned for inciting the May 9 riots in the country.

The unrest occurred after Khan was detained by paramilitary Rangers during a legal proceeding in the Islamabad Court.

Amid the protests, widespread rioting and vandalism were reported across the capital of Islamabad and other cities across Pakistan.

The previous charges against the former PM were as follows -

Cipher Case - In June, the Islamabad High Court acquitted Imran Khan's conviction of leaking state secrets. Khan was been charged 10 years in prison and accused of leaking a classified cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022. The cable allegedly unraveled a plot between the US government and Pakistani military to overthrow Khan.

Toshakhana Case - In August 2023, Imran Khan was arrested and sentenced to a total of 17 years for illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. However, after hearing Khan's appeal, high courts have suspended the convictions accusing Khan and his wife of selling gifts more than 140 million rupees.

Unlawful Marriage Case - In July, Islamabad court overturned the conviction against Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi, who had been accused of breaking Islamic law.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: SL Aim To Cut ENG's Lead
  3. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
  5. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill
Football News
  1. Republic Of Ireland 0-2 England, UEFA Nations League: Declan Rice 'Was Never Going To Celebrate' Against IRL
  2. UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Impressed With 'Flashy' Netherlands, Defends Matthijs De Ligt Mistakes
  3. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics
  4. GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics
  5. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Reflects On 'Incredible Month' Despite Flushing Meadows Heartache
  2. US Open 2024: Sabalenka Says Pegula's Grand Slam Wait Will End
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  5. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
Hockey News
  1. India 1-0 China Hockey LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Take Lead Via Brilliant Sukhjeet Singh Deflection
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  2. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  3. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
  4. After Russia, Italy Turns To India To 'Resolve' Russia-Ukraine Conflict| Understanding New Delhi's Stance
  5. Kolkata Rape & Murder: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns; CBI Alleges Sandip Ghosh Of Operating Criminal Nexus At RG Kar | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
  2. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  3. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs