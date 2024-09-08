Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him

With former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan still in jail, supporters and members of his party - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) have carried out massive rallies across the capital Islamabad as they demand the release of the 71-year-old leader.
Ahead of the rallies, the Islamabad administration issued a red alert for security and blocked off multiple roads in an attempt to block the demonstrations.
Defying the roadblocks and barricades, PTI members and supporters continued to march on the streets of Islamabad. Now-deleted videos posted by former President Arif Alvi on X reflected the real-time situation across Islamabad.
Several videos on social media platform X show supporters and PTI members heading towards Islamabad for the rally.
The main demand for the rallies and supporters is the release of PTI chief and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Khan was ousted in 2022 after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly.
Following his ouster, Khan was slapped with several corruption cases and treason. In May 2023, the cricketer-turned-politician was arrested and since then has imprisoned in Adiala Jail.
What Are The Charges Against Imran Khan?
Imran Khan was arrested in May 2023, the former PTI chief has been accused of leaking classified cable (aka Cipher Case), misusing and selling state gifts (aka Toshakhana Case), having an unlawful marriage and anti-terrorism charges for inciting violence on May 9, 2023.
Earlier this year, Khan was acquitted by the Islamabad court in the illegal marriage case, the PTI chief was arrested on two new charges regarding incitement of riots in May 2023.
Khan has been acquitted of three of the four serious charges against him. Currently, the politician has been imprisoned for inciting the May 9 riots in the country.
The unrest occurred after Khan was detained by paramilitary Rangers during a legal proceeding in the Islamabad Court.
Amid the protests, widespread rioting and vandalism were reported across the capital of Islamabad and other cities across Pakistan.
The previous charges against the former PM were as follows -
Cipher Case - In June, the Islamabad High Court acquitted Imran Khan's conviction of leaking state secrets. Khan was been charged 10 years in prison and accused of leaking a classified cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022. The cable allegedly unraveled a plot between the US government and Pakistani military to overthrow Khan.
Toshakhana Case - In August 2023, Imran Khan was arrested and sentenced to a total of 17 years for illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. However, after hearing Khan's appeal, high courts have suspended the convictions accusing Khan and his wife of selling gifts more than 140 million rupees.
Unlawful Marriage Case - In July, Islamabad court overturned the conviction against Khan and his third wife Bushra Bibi, who had been accused of breaking Islamic law.