Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana reference case, has been moved to Bani Gala, Imran Khan's Islamabad house, designated as a sub-jail, ARY News reported.

The former first lady voluntarily surrendered to the accountability court at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, which was already at the jail where the hearing was taking place, arrested her as soon as she arrived.