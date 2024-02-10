Pakistan: Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Military Installations Attack Cases

What did the court say?

The court today ruled that there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail.

Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.

The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also granted bail in 13 cases in the same case.