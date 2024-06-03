International

Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the alleged leaking of secret diplomatic correspondence sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington in early 2022.

PTI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has acquitted former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Khan, 71, had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the alleged leaking of secret diplomatic correspondence sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington in early 2022, when Khan was prime minister. He has been in jail since August last year.

Both Khan and Qureshi were found not guilty by a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, as reported by DAWN.

Imran Khan - AP Photo
What Is The Cipher Case That Has Led To 10 Years In Jail For Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

BY Toibah Kirmani

However, Khan remains in prison, serving a seven-year sentence for allegedly marrying his wife too soon after her divorce, which is considered a violation of Islamic law. In the runup to elections in February, Khan was hit with a trio of prison sentences for cases he claims were orchestrated to prevent his return to power. 

He has also been found guilty of graft over gifts he received in his time as premier between 2018 and 2022. Whilst his 14-year sentence was suspended in April, the conviction still stands.

While talking to the media, a senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, welcomed the verdict, stating: “The nation saw today that the just verdict came and the banner of justice was held high and that baseless case was eliminated in which Imran Khan spent around 10 months in jail and for which he was kept in jail all the time. Today is a day of happiness … very soon the nation will see that Imran Khan will be outside.”

What Is The Cipher Case?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly discussed a secret document on March 27, 2022, during a large gathering in Islamabad. He presented a 'letter' from his pocket, alleging it as evidence of an international conspiracy to remove him from the PM In April of the same year, Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership. The vote occurred past midnight following a motion brought by opposition parties, concluding days of political drama.

Since then, Imran Khan has consistently referred to the classified cable and its contents—The Cipher—claiming that the U.S. orchestrated the no-confidence vote against him. Both Washington and Pakistani officials have denied these allegations.

In response, in July 2023, the Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government accused the former PM of "exposing an official secret document".

The ongoing prosecution alleged that the former PM's actions amounted to leaking a classified document and causing damage to diplomatic relations. The latter charge carries the potential for life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED
  2. On Cam: Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes In Maharashtra, 3 Dead
  3. WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Indian Users From The Platform. Know Why
  4. Life Imprisonment To Ex-BrahMos Engineer Nishant Agarwal For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Taj Express Train In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Fargo’: Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh And Others Attend The Disney FYC Fest In Los Angeles – View Pics
  2. ‘The Morning Show’: Jennifer Aniston Leads The Pack As The Cast Attends An FYC Event In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. ‘3 Body Problem’: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Liam Cunningham, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Zine Tseng Attend Los Angeles Screening – View Pics
  4. ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Leave Mexico City Mesmerised With Their Promotional Antics – View Pics
  5. Mindful Luxury': Dia Mirza Pens Note For Designer Rahul Mishra & His 3Es
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Proteas Rebuild After Early Setback In Their Pursuit Of 78 Vs SL
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Doordarshan Gets Sporty: State Broadcaster To Telecast India's T20 World Cup 2024 Matches, Paris Olympic Games
  4. Michael Carrick: Former Man United Midfielder Signs New Three-Year Deal With Middlesbrough
  5. Jose Mourinho: Attention Will Follow Me To Fenerbahce, Claims New Boss
World News
  1. NYC Couple Reeled Old Safe Containing $100,000 While Magnet Fishing, NYPD Allows Them To Keep It
  2. Sophia Bush Celebrates First Pride Month After Coming Out As Queer In April
  3. Pakistan: In Relief For Imran Khan, Court Suspends 10 Year Sentence In Cipher Case
  4. 2 NYC Officers And A Gunman Are Shot And Wounded During A Pursuit, Officials Say
  5. University of the Arts Philadelphia Will Shut Down On June 7; What Is The Reason Behind This Sudden Announcement?
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In Delhi; INDIA-bloc To Hold Meet After Result Announcement
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals