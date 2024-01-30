What Is The Cipher Case That Has Led To 10 Years In Jail For Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years in jail in connection with the cipher case, where they were accused of leaking state secrets. The verdict drew swift criticism from Khan’s followers.

This case involves the alleged leaking of secret diplomatic correspondence sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington in early 2022, when Khan was prime minister. Both Khan and Shah Mahmood were found guilty of making the confidential document public.