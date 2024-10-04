International

Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200

Hurricane Helene's death toll reached 200 on Thursday and could rise higher still, as searchers made their way toward the hardest to reach places in the mountains of western North Carolina, where the storm washed out roads and knocked out electricity, water and cellular service. Officials in Georgia and North Carolina, cited in a news agency Associated Press report, added to their states' grim tallies, padding an overall count that has already made Helene the deadliest storm to hit the US mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hurricane Helene: A bus pushed by flood waters rests against Laurel Branch Baptist church | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart

A bus pushed by flood waters rests against Laurel Branch Baptist church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: A trailer moved by floodwater sits on the side of a road
Hurricane Helene: A trailer moved by floodwater sits on the side of a road | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
A trailer moved by floodwater sits on the side of a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: Damage in Pensacola, North Carolina
Hurricane Helene: Damage in Pensacola, North Carolina | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
Dominick Gucciardo walks to his home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: A destroyed home is seen after flood waters moved through the Cane river
Hurricane Helene: A destroyed home is seen after flood waters moved through the Cane river | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
A destroyed home is seen after flood waters moved through the Cane river in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: Debris is strewn on the lake Lure
Hurricane Helene: Debris is strewn on the lake Lure | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
Debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Lake Lure, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: Vehicles roll along on a washed up road
Hurricane Helene: Vehicles roll along on a washed up road | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
Vehicles roll along on a washed up road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: A man makes a call on the wireless system set up at the volunteer fire station
Hurricane Helene: A man makes a call on the wireless system set up at the volunteer fire station | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
A man makes a call on the wireless system set up at the volunteer fire department in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: A volunteer gathers food for families at the volunteer fire station
Hurricane Helene: A volunteer gathers food for families at the volunteer fire station | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
A volunteer gathers food for families at the volunteer fire station in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: A marina is choked in debris
Hurricane Helene: A marina is choked in debris | Photo: AP/Mike Stewart
In this image taken with a drone, a marina is choked in debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Lake Lure, North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene: Tammie Lockwood, a family friend of Jerome Waite, helps clears out Waites home
Hurricane Helene: Tammie Lockwood, a family friend of Jerome Waite, helps clears out Waite's home | Photo: AP/Mike Carlson
Tammie Lockwood, a family friend of Jerome Waite, helps clears out Waite's home after he died in the flooding from Hurricane Helene in St. Petersburg, Florida.

