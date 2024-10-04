Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200

A bus pushed by flood waters rests against Laurel Branch Baptist church in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.
A trailer moved by floodwater sits on the side of a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.
Dominick Gucciardo walks to his home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.
A destroyed home is seen after flood waters moved through the Cane river in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.
Debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Lake Lure, North Carolina.
Vehicles roll along on a washed up road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.
A man makes a call on the wireless system set up at the volunteer fire department in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.
A volunteer gathers food for families at the volunteer fire station in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Pensacola, North Carolina.
In this image taken with a drone, a marina is choked in debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Lake Lure, North Carolina.
Tammie Lockwood, a family friend of Jerome Waite, helps clears out Waite's home after he died in the flooding from Hurricane Helene in St. Petersburg, Florida.