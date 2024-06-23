Hind Rajab's Family Car Was Fired By Israeli Tank From Just Few Metres Away: Investigation

According to the investigation, the Israeli tank shell directly hit the ambulance that was dispatched to help the family, killing the two paramedics who were attempting to rescue them. The investigation disproves claims by the Israeli military that its forces were not present in the area.

It also reconstructs for the first time the likely position of the Israeli tank when it fired on the car, as well as the likely trajectory of the tank shell that struck the ambulance with a direct hit when it came to rescue Rajab.