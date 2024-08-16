Global Concern Over Mpox Grows

Sarah Bagheni, in the Bulengo refugee camp in Goma, Congo, suspects she may be infected with Mpox after the World Health Organization had declared the increasing spread of mpox in Africa a global health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.
Women walk in the Bulengo refugee camp in Goma, Congo, after the World Health Organization had declared the increasing spread of mpox in Africa a global health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.
Doctor Rachel Maguru does rounds at the general hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo after the World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency.
Medical staff talk to each other at the general hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic Of Congo after the World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency.
An unidentified woman, whose child has mpox, waits at the general hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic Of Congo after the World Health Organization declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency.
Sarah Bagheni, in the Bulengo refugee camp in Goma, Congo, suspects she may be infected with Mpox after the World Health Organization had declared the increasing spread of mpox in Africa a global health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.
A child plays in the Bulengo refugee camp in Goma, Congo, after the World Health Organization had declared the increasing spread of mpox in Africa a global health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders.
Sarah Bagheni, center back, in the Bulengo refugee camp in Goma, Congo, suspects she may be infected with Mpox after the World Health Organization had declared the increasing spread of mpox in Africa a global health emergency warning the virus might ultimately spill across international border.