Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90

This comes a day after an Israeli airstrike targeted Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif, killing at least 90 people, including children, according to local health officials.

| Photo: AP
Israel's war on Gaza | Photo: AP
Hamas announced on Sunday that their military commander, Mohammed Deif, is in good health. This comes a day after an Israeli airstrike targeted Deif, killing at least 90 people, including children, according to local health officials. 

Deif's condition remains unclear after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that “there still isn't absolute certainty” he was killed. Hamas representatives gave no evidence to back up their claim.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that Rafa Salama, a Hamas commander it described as one of Deif's closest associates, was killed in Saturday's strike. Salama commanded Hamas' Khan Younis brigade. The statement gave no update on Deif, who has long topped Israel's most-wanted list and has been in hiding for years.

The killing of Deif would mark the highest profile assassination of any Hamas leader by Israel since the war began. It would be a huge victory for Israel and a deep psychological blow for the militant group.

Hamas Denies Halting Gaza Ceasefire Talks 

Hamas rejected the idea that mediated cease-fire discussions had been suspended after the strike. Spokesperson Jihad Taha said “there is no doubt that the horrific massacres will impact any efforts in the negotiations” but added that “efforts and endeavours of the mediators remain ongoing”.

On Sunday, some survivors were angry that the attack targeting Deif occurred without warning in an area they had been told was safe.

“Where are we supposed to go?” asked Mahmoud Abu Yaseen, who said he heard two strikes and clutched his children, then woke up in the hospital to find his son had died. The family had already been displaced five times since the war began, he said.

On Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant praised the pilots who carried out the strike and said Hamas is being eroded every day, with no ability to arm itself, organise or “care for the wounded”.

At least 300 people were wounded in the strike, one of the deadliest in the nine-month war sparked by Hamas' October 7 assault on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

More than 38,400 people in Gaza have been killed in Israeli ground offensives and bombardments since then, according to the territory's Health Ministry.  

(With AP Inputs)

