France: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped In Paris; Seeks Help At Kebab Shop | On Cam

Amid the city gearing up for the 2024 Olympics, an Australian woman was reportedly gangraped by five men in Paris days before the beginning of the most celebrated athletic event around the globe, police said. According to French Police privy with the development, the incident happened after midnight on July 20 in the northern Pigalle district.
According to the CCTV footage, a 25-year-old Australian woman was seen seeking refuge at a kebab shop after the distressful incident. As per several media reports, her dress was partially torn off, and she was wearing it inside out. The footage captured the woman in a terrified state when she was asking the staff for help.
As per media reports, on July 19, the victim was drinking in the bars and clubs around the Moulin Rouge cabaret before the men reportedly approached her.
While recording her statement, the woman mentioned about the 'African appearance' of the five men who allegedly gang-raped her at around 5 am before she escaped and sought shelter at the kebab shop.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Paris Prosecutor's Office said the police were investigating the allegations made by the woman and that CCTV footage was being looked at. No arrests have been made in the matter so far.