International

France: 25-Year-Old Woman Gang-raped In Paris; Seeks Help At Kebab Shop | On Cam

According to the CCTV footage, a 25-year-old Australian woman was seen seeking refuge at a kebab shop after the distressful incident. As per several media reports, her dress was partially torn off, and she was wearing it inside out. The footage captured the woman in a terrified state when she was asking the staff for help.