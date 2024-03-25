Former Executive Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Netflix Producer

A former executive in China has been sentenced to death for the murder of Lin Qi, the founder of the high-profile gaming company Yoozoo, back in 2020. Reports from Chinese media outlets unveil the gruesome details surrounding the case, shedding light on the heinous act orchestrated by Xu Yao.
Xu Yao, identified as the perpetrator, resorted to poisoning Lin Qi's food in December 2020 amidst a professional dispute, as disclosed by CBS News, citing the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court. Lin Qi, a prominent figure in China's technology and gaming industries, fell victim to Xu Yao's sinister scheme, which shook the nation.
Yoozoo, the company founded by Lin Qi, boasts ownership of the film rights to "The Three-Body Problem," a revered Chinese science fiction trilogy. Furthermore, in 2020, Yoozoo granted Netflix the rights to adapt the trilogy. Lin Qi was set to play a pivotal role as the executive producer of the series, helmed by the renowned creators of "Game of Thrones," David Benioff and DB Weiss.
The company's involvement in entertainment ventures extended to the development of "Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming," a game inspired by the acclaimed TV series.
Lin Qi's demise wasn't the only consequence of Xu Yao's malevolent actions. Four other individuals fell seriously ill after consuming poisoned beverages in the office between September and December 2020, owing to disputes involving Xu Yao, the court revealed in a statement.
According to a report by Chinese finance publication Caixin, Lin Qi was subjected to a lethal cocktail of up to five different poisons. Xu Yao's meticulous planning included the establishment of a personal laboratory in Shanghai to test the effectiveness of the poisons against Lin Qi, underscoring the premeditated nature of the crime.
Initially, Lin Qi's condition was reported to be stable following the poisoning incident. However, despite receiving 40 litres of blood transfusions, the 39-year-old succumbed to the effects nine days later. His untimely death reverberated through China's technology and gaming spheres, leaving a profound impact on his colleagues and admirers.
Officials investigating the case identified professional jealousy as the primary motive behind Lin Qi's murder.