Facebook, Instagram Down: Users Report Issues Including Getting Logged Out

Instagram and Facebook were down for hundreds of thousands of users on Tuesday in a global outage, affecting thousands of users who encountered errors when trying to access the social media services.

Users found themselves unable to load the apps or websites as normal. On Facebook, affected users found they had been logged out and were unable to get on, while Instagram refused to work at all.

According to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collecting reports from users, there were more than 25,000 reports of Facebook outages and more than 30,000 reports for Instagram.