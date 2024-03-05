Why France's Move To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right Is A Historic Moment For The World

France has become the first country in the world to enshrine the right to abortion in its constitution after French lawmakers on Monday voted overwhelmingly in favour, in a joint session of Parliament at the Palace of Versailles.

Nearly the entire joint session erupted in a standing ovation as the abortion rights bill got the go ahead with 780 votes in favour and 72 against. Protestors who had gathered in Paris cheered and celebrated as "MyBodyMyChoice" was lit up on the Eiffel Tower following the vote.

"We're sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you and no one can decide for you," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told lawmakers before the voting began.

The amendment establishes abortion as a fundamental right, regulated by laws enacted by Parliament. This ensures that future governments cannot make significant changes to the existing laws that fund abortion for women seeking it.