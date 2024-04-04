International

Exhibition Showcasing Works By Ukiyo-e Artists Transporting Visitors To Floating Worlds Of Japan | See Pics

Visitors dressed with Kimono enjoyed the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an spectacular and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Italy's Milan, Italy. The exhibition will run until June 16.