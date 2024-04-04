International

Exhibition Showcasing Works By Ukiyo-e Artists Transporting Visitors To Floating Worlds Of Japan | See Pics

Visitors dressed with Kimono enjoyed the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an spectacular and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Italy's Milan, Italy. The exhibition will run until June 16.

Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Visitors dressed with Kimono enjoy the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy. The exhibition will run until June 16th 2024.

1/5
Ukiyoe%20Immersive%20Art%20exhibition
Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Visitors dressed with Kimono enjoy the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition

Advertisement

2/5
Ukiyoe%20Immersive%20Art%20exhibition
Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A visitor enjoys the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

3/5
Ukiyoe%20Immersive%20Art%20exhibition
Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A visitor dressed with Kimono takes video during the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.

4/5
Ukiyoe%20Immersive%20Art%20exhibition
Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A visitor walks during the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

5/5
Ukiyoe%20Immersive%20Art%20exhibition
Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Visitors get dressed with Kimono during the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony