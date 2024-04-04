Exhibition Showcasing Works By Ukiyo-e Artists Transporting Visitors To Floating Worlds Of Japan | See Pics

Visitors dressed with Kimono enjoy the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy. The exhibition will run until June 16th 2024.
Visitors dressed with Kimono enjoy the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition
Advertisement
A visitor enjoys the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.
Advertisement
A visitor dressed with Kimono takes video during the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.
A visitor walks during the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.
Advertisement
Visitors get dressed with Kimono during the opening of the Ukiyoe Immersive Art exhibition, an immersive and sensorial exhibition based on over 300 works by renowned ukiyo-e artists that transports visitors to the floating worlds of Japan through a three-dimensional visual space, in Milan, Italy.