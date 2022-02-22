Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

EU Relaxes Travel Rules For Tourists Amid Dropping Covid-19 Cases

The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorised in the EU or approved by the World Health Organisation.

EU Relaxes Travel Rules For Tourists Amid Dropping Covid-19 Cases
EU further lifts travel restrictions in wake of the falling Covid-19 cases AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 9:12 pm

European Union member countries agreed Tuesday that they should further facilitate tourist travel into the 27-nation bloc for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recovered from COVID-19.

The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorised in the EU or approved by the World Health Organisation.

Related stories

Airborne Coronavirus Particles May Travel Farther Than Thought, Lab Study Suggests

UK Lifts Testing Requirements For Unvaccinated Travellers

Ethical Traveller: 8 Tourist Activities to Avoid in Order to Stop Animal Abuse

Individuals who received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival, or who have received a booster dose, would be eligible along with those who recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel.

The EU's executive commission welcomed the non-binding guidance, which also makes clear that no test or additional requirements should be applied to children under 6 who are travelling with an adult.

“The updates will further facilitate travel from outside the EU into the EU, and take into account the evolution of the pandemic, the increasing vaccination uptake worldwide and the administration of booster doses,” the European Commission said.

Travellers who received vaccines that were approved but WHO but are not authorised for use in the EU may still be asked to present a negative PCR test or to quarantine, the European Council said.

So far, the EU has authorised the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

Tags

International European Union (EU) Travel Rules COVID-19 Covid-19 Travel Restrictions Europe Travel Travel Ban Tourism
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Explainer: What Is The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline?

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Step Son Booked On Liquor Possession Charges, Released Later

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire