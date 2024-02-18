It held an emergency meeting to discuss the commissioner’s allegations and formed a high-level committee to probe them. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja attended the meeting via video link.

In light of the committee’s report, the election regulator would decide whether or not the commissioner be tried for contempt. The high-level committee will record the statements of the relevant district returning officers and returning officers and submit its report to the ECP within three days.

The newly-appointed Rawalpindi Commissioner, Saif Anwar Jappa, rejected all the accusations made by the former commissioner regarding irregularities in the February 8 general elections. He clarified that the commissioner’s role in the polls was only for coordination.

Emphasising the fairness and accuracy of the recent elections, the District Returning Officer (DRO) for Rawalpindi assured that the elections were conducted with complete transparency and without any external pressure on them.