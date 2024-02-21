Donald Trump Again Compares His Criminal Indictments To Imprisonment And Death Of Putin's Top Rival

Trump then pivoted to himself, repeating his assertions that the prosecutions against him are driven by politics despite no evidence that Biden or the White House ordered them.

“Navalny is a very sad situation and he's very brave, he was a very brave guy,” Trump said in response to a question from Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham.

“He went back, he could have stayed away, and frankly probably would have been a lot better off staying away and talking from outside of the country as opposed to having to go back in, because people thought that could happen, and it did happen.

“And it's a horrible thing, but it's happening in our country, too,” Trump continued, suggesting his criminal indictments — which include two cases stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat — are proof that the US is “turning into a communist country in many ways.”