Celebrating Tradition: China's Lunar New Year Festivities | In Photos

Women take a selfie with a giant dragon lantern decorated near the frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing. Chinese will celebrate Lunar New Year on Feb. 10 this year which marks the Year of the dragon on the Chinese zodiac.
Visitors tour underneath a giant dragon lantern reflected on the frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing.
A woman takes a smartphone photo of red lanterns and decorations on display along the trees ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing.
People tour the popular Shibati shopping street decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, People tour the popular Poyang ancient street decorated with a dragon and lanterns in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province.
A man and a toddler are silhouetted as they pose for a souvenir photo with a giant dragon lantern decorated near the popular Houhai Lake in Beijing.
Travelers with their luggage walk beneath a trains departure board as they arrive at the West Railway Station to catch their trains, in Beijing. China's transport ministry estimates that about 9 billion trips are to be made during the lunar new year holiday travel rush period, with the peak days expected on Feb. 7 and 8. Transport stations are expected to be crowded as many Chinese travel to be with family during what is called the Spring Festival - the most cherished festival for family reunions in China.
In this photo released by Chen Wei, stranded vehicles on a snow covered highway in China's Hubei province.
Vehicles are stranded on a snow covered expressway on the outskirts of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Widespread snowfall and freezing weather continued in central and eastern China disrupting transport and stranding travelers amid the annual Lunar New Year travel rush.