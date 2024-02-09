Celebrating Tradition: China's Lunar New Year Festivities | In Photos

Travelers with their luggage walk beneath a trains departure board as they arrive at the West Railway Station to catch their trains, in Beijing. China's transport ministry estimates that about 9 billion trips are to be made during the lunar new year holiday travel rush period, with the peak days expected on Feb. 7 and 8. Transport stations are expected to be crowded as many Chinese travel to be with family during what is called the Spring Festival - the most cherished festival for family reunions in China.