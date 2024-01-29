Canadian authorities are currently looking into a reported threat made against Sikh worshipers at a gurdwara in the British Columbia province. The incident occurred during a Monday evening service in Penticton city, where a 23-year-old man allegedly wielded two large bladed weapons and threatened others, according to media reports.
Canadian Authorities Probe Threat Against Sikh Worshipers At BC Gurdwara
In a worrisome incident at a British Columbia gurdwara, Canadian authorities are investigating a 23-year-old man who allegedly brandished two large bladed weapons, threatening Sikh worshipers during an evening service in Penticton.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated that the individual was aggressively brandishing the weapons, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The RCMP took the 23-year-old man into custody, and he was subsequently released. An ongoing investigation is underway to understand the details of the incident.
In response to the occurrence, the Penticton Sikh Temple released a statement characterizing the individuals involved as an "unruly group of non-society members inside the temple." The temple noted that this group had been previously barred from the premises by the duly elected Committee.
Jesse Garcha, representing the Penticton Sikh Temple Society, reassured the community that additional measures have been implemented to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. Garcha expressed regret over the occurrence and emphasized the commitment of the Committee to maintaining the gurdwara as a welcoming and secure place for the Penticton community.