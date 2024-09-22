International

Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions

Donald Trump is facing significant financial challenges in his 2024 presidential campaign, lagging behind Vice President Kamala Harris in fundraising. To boost his finances, Trump has turned to merchandise, selling items like silver coins, NFTs, high-top sneakers, and Bibles.

Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump is grappling with serious financial setbacks as he gears up for the 2024 presidential election. New federal records reveal that his fundraising efforts pale in comparison to those of his Democratic competitor, Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Harris pulled in a whopping $190 million in August, Trump managed just $45 million in the same month.

In an attempt to close the gap, Trump has turned to selling a variety of merchandise to his supporters. His offerings include:

Silver Coins: Priced at $100, featuring Trump’s profile alongside the White House.

NFT Trading Cards: A fourth series of digital collectibles, selling for $99 each.

High-Top Sneakers: Launched in February, priced between $99 and $399.

Bible: Endorsed by Trump and singer Lee Greenwood, priced at $60.

The merchandise has brought in some financial success. Trump's $60 Bible, for example, reportedly earned around $300,000 in sales, according to CNN.

His limited-edition sneakers sold out, generating at least $399,000. The most profitable venture has been the NFTs, which netted Trump roughly $7.2 million in licensing fees.

Kamala Harris - (PTI Photo)
Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight

BY Seema Guha

In July, Trump’s campaign received a hefty donation of $289,100 from billionaire Elon Musk. However, his legal battles are also adding to his financial strain. Trump’s legal fees from various trials have reportedly reached nearly $6 million, and a fraud case involving the Trump Organization has resulted in orders to pay over $440 million.

Meanwhile, Harris’s campaign is also spending heavily, with $174 million going toward campaign expenses in August alone. A large portion of this—about $135 million—was dedicated to advertising. In contrast, Trump’s campaign spent $61 million, mainly on media buys. As of September, Harris’s campaign holds $235 million, compared to Trump’s $135 million.

Additionally, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $22.3 million in August, far outpacing the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), which brought in just $9.7 million.

