Australia, US Report Cases Of Human Bird Flu | All About The H5N1 Virus, Symptoms

Australia has reported its first case of human bird flu. The case was detected after a child in Victoria was infected in March after travelling to India. Meanwhile, the United states has reported its second case of human bird flu, but this time, its been tied to cows and cattle.
In Australia, the Victorian Health Department has stated that the child contracted H5N1 Bird Flu virus after returning from a visit to India in March. Despite being the first case, the health department added that the child has made a full recovery.
In the United States, Michigan has detected the second case of human bird flu. The virus was detected in a farmworkers who is said to have received it from dairy cows. Reports have added that the worker had a mild infection and has since recovered.
The first case in the US was detected from Texas and also with a farmworker who was exposed due to dairy cows.
What Is H5N1 Bird Flu?
H5N1, also known as avian influenza. first emerged in 1996. However, shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak, instances of bird flu in birds and other animals were seen in 2020 and since then, have grown.
Along with birds, the virus has also been reported in mammals, especially cows and other cattle.
As per the US Centre for Disease Control , "these viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species".
“These pathogens do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred," the CDC added further.
What Are The Symptoms Of H5N1 Virus?
Infection from the H5N1 virus typically causes fever, cough, headache, aching muscles, respiratory problems, conjunctivitis, and gastrointestinal problems. The infection, if not treated, may advance quickly into severe respiratory illness and neurological changes.