Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

6 Police Officers Killed In North Mexican Ambush

Six police officers were killed, whilst further four were wounded.

6 Police Officers Killed In North Mexican Ambush
Shootout in North Mexico Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 1:30 pm

Six police officers were killed and four others wounded Sunday in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon after they were ambushed by a presumed drug gang equipped with 10 home-made armored cars and heavy weaponry. 


Nuevo Leon state police said the patrol was outnumbered in the pre-dawn attack on a highway leading to the Colombia border crossing. The force said the officers performed “heroically” in the attack. 


State prosecutors said the dead included one female officer. There was no immediate information on the identity of the attackers. But the nearby city of Nuevo Laredo has long been dominated by the violent Northeast cartel. 


Nuevo Leon suffered heavy violence under the old Zetas cartel in the last decade. After quieting somewhat, it has seen an uptick in killings so far this year.

Related stories

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

9 Dead, 40 Injured In Mexico Pilgrimage Bus Crash

Mexico Unearths 1,500 Years Old Mayan City Through A Giant Stone

Tags

International Mexico Violence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident