Saturday, May 14, 2022
 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Becomes UAE's President

According to the state-run WAM news agency, the decision was taken by the rulers of the country's seven sheikhdoms after demise of the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. 

 UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan AP

Updated: 14 May 2022 3:40 pm

Rulers in the United Arab Emirates announced Saturday that they appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula. 

The state-run WAM news agency said the rulers of the country's seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting. 

It comes after the late President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday at the age of 74.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 74, PM Modi Saddened At 'Great Statesman's' Passing

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a WAM statement read.

The country will observe mourning for 40 days, flags will be flown at half-mast, and all work in public as well as private sector has been suspended for next three days starting Fruday, according to the UAE Government Media Office. 

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan President UAE Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
