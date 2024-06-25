The Rise Of The Digital Guardian: AI Revolutionizes Injury Prevention In Sports

International Sports Tech Startups Leading the Way

Orreco : A sports tech startup from the UK, Orreco , is pioneering the usage of wearable sensor technology which is incorporated in clothing and biomechanics analysis. Using these sensors, their AI platform determines the likelihood of injuries and suggests ways to avoid any mishappenings.

Here's a breakdown of their approach:



Data Collection: Orreco uses sophisticated wearable technology that is placed in clothing or the equipment being worn. These sensors can monitor all types of parameters in real time such as movement, muscle activities, and the level of fatigue.



Biomechanics Analysis: All the data gathered is analyzed through their biomarker and biomechanics analysis on their AI platform. While this may seem like merely pinpointing basic movement patterns, it also reveals signs of certain imbalances or weaknesses that may cause injuries.



Predictive AI: AI algorithms utilized in Orreco are designed to learn patterns and identify possible risks of an injury. That means trainers and medical professionals can implement preventative measures, in order to ensure the athlete does not get hurt – ever.