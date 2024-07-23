Hub4Business

Wonder Cement Secure Title Sponsorship Rights For India - Sri Lanka Series

Wonder Cement, among India’s leading cement manufacturers, announced today that they would be the Title Sponsor for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka beginning 27th July 2024.

Wonder Cement
Wonder Cement Secure Title Sponsorship Rights For India - Sri Lanka Series
India will be touring the Island nation on the back of their Historic T20 World Cup championship win last month.

As part of its strategy to increase visibility for the brand via sporting associations, Wonder Cement has also announced their association with IPL as an Official Umpire partner earlier this year.

Established in 2010, under the RK Group umbrella, Wonder Cement will be looking to build brand awareness and recall through multiple activations during the series and engage with cricket audiences, some of these include activations during the National Anthem before start of play, during the Batter’s entry to the playing field as well as CSR activities planned around the series. The brand's logo will appear prominently behind the wicket, on the stumps, and throughout the perimeter branding, guaranteeing maximum visibility to all audiences.

Speaking on the association Mr. Vivek Patni, Director Wonder Cement said, "This series marks the first time our brand will take up the Title sponsorship, we are looking forward to this historic moment for our brand to engage with cricket fans across the subcontinent. Cricket is the most loved game and attracts audiences across the country. We are looking to connect with cricket fans and increase visibility as well as build our brand presence through this platform. After our ground-breaking association with the IPL earlier this year, we are poised to captivate a dedicated cricket audience once more. This partnership also marks the launch of impactful CSR initiatives, Neev, solidifying our commitment to cricket with a cause like never before.

"Whilst thanking Wonder Cement for coming forward to be a partner of this series, I am confident that your brand will gain remarkable recognition in this region and even beyond," said Upul Nawaratne Bandara, Head of Marketing, Sri Lanka Cricket.

Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder ITW Universe said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to bring a brand like Wonder Cement on board as the Title Sponsor for this series and we are grateful for their trust in ITW to drive this association. I’d also like to thank Sri Lanka Cricket for their continued faith in ITW as we actively work towards creating pathbreaking partnerships like this one and push the boundaries’ and redefine what is possible in Sports Marketing, and in cricket in particular.”

The series will start off with T20Is on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, while the ODIs start on August 2 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The series will mark the first time both teams with play under their new coaches, Gautam Gambhir for India and Sanath Jayasuriya for Sri Lanka.

Mr. Vivek Patni – Director Wonder Cement
