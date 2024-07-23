Wonder Cement Secure Title Sponsorship Rights For India - Sri Lanka Series

Speaking on the association Mr. Vivek Patni, Director Wonder Cement said, "This series marks the first time our brand will take up the Title sponsorship, we are looking forward to this historic moment for our brand to engage with cricket fans across the subcontinent. Cricket is the most loved game and attracts audiences across the country. We are looking to connect with cricket fans and increase visibility as well as build our brand presence through this platform. After our ground-breaking association with the IPL earlier this year, we are poised to captivate a dedicated cricket audience once more. This partnership also marks the launch of impactful CSR initiatives , Neev, solidifying our commitment to cricket with a cause like never before.